Indore: Man Carrying Liquor Illegally Worth Thousands Of Rupees On Scooter Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department arrested a man while he was caring liquor worth thousands of rupees on a scooter illegally on Saturday.

Acting on the directives of assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, a special drive against illicit liquor was conducted under the leadership of district control room in-charge Devesh Chaturvedi and assistant district excise officer Jaisingh Thakur. The action was taken by excise sub-inspector Bhagwandas Ahirwar in the Kacchi Mohalla area.

During the action, the team apprehended accused Kumar Gautam, a resident near Sarvate Bus Stand, from Loha Mandi. He was caught transporting 200 quarter bottles of plain country liquor packed in four cartons on an unregistered two-wheeler (Activa scooter).

The liquor and the vehicle were seized as per procedure and a case was registered against him under Section 34(1)(A) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.

The seized liquor and vehicle are estimated to be worth around Rs 80,000. Head constable/constables Badri Singh Jamra, Seema Bhuriya, and Yogesh Kumar Mohaviya played a commendable role during the action.

Liquor worth Rs 2.5 lakh being transported to Gujarat seized

Police caught a truck transporting English liquor worth Rs 2.5 lakh under the parcels in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Saturday. The liquor was loaded with parcels of sarees from the city and was being carried to the dry state of Gujarat. Information about the consignor and consignee is also being gathered by the police.

On the instructions of newly joined DCP (zone-4) Anand Kaladagi, the team led by Dwarkapuri police station in charge Sushil Patel caught the mini truck coming from Gopur Square side following information that the liquor was being transported in the truck.

The driver named Vinod Sonkar, a resident of Prayagraj had tried to mislead stating that he was carrying the parcels of sarees in the truck but the police were not satisfied with his reply so the truck was checked and recovered about 12 cartons containing IMFL. Sonkar could not present the licence or the documents for carrying liquor.

The driver allegedly informed the police that the liquor was being transported to Gujarat. It was loaded by Vishal Transport from the Teen Imli area. The information about the transporter is being gathered to know the consigner. Also, the information about the consignee of the liquor is also being collected. Information would also be taken from the truck owner about the transportation of the liquor illegally.

The value of seized liquor is Rs 2.5 lakh. The driver was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for two days.