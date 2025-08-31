 Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Eti Sent To Jail After Being Produced Before Court
She claimed that she had met Bhupendra at one of his clubs and they were only friends

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Case: Iti Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Detained In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eti Tiwari, the accused in liquor contractor Bhupendra Raghuvani’s suicide case, was sent to jail after being presented before the court on Saturday. Police did not seek her remand. She was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against her.

On Friday afternoon, she had reached Annapurna police station along with her lawyer where she refuted all the allegations levelled against her by Bhupendra in his suicide note.

Eti told police that she had not extorted any money from Bhupendra and denied her involvement in his suicide. She also shared her bank account details with the police and gave her mobile phone to the cops for further verification. She claimed that she had met Bhupendra at one of his clubs and they were only friends.

Bhupendra too blamed Eti of blackmail and extortion in his five page suicide note, writing that Eti was threatening to frame him in a rape case and had even extorted Rs 25 lakh.

Accusing her of humiliating him in public, he wrote that she manipulated him privately to extort money. He wrote that she demanded costly items like iPhone-17, cars and even a flat.

