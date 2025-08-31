 Indore: 3 Arrested For Daylight Burglary, Valuables Worth ₹80k Recovered
Police scanned 70–80 CCTV footage from the vicinity and interrogated suspects with past records

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
Indore: 3 Arrested For Daylight Burglary, Valuables Worth ₹80k Recovered | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested three accused involved in a daylight burglary at a locked house in Kalani Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The accused had broken open the lock of an empty house and decamped with cash, silver ornaments, and an LED TV worth nearly Rs 80,000 on August 14.

Police said the accused carried out the theft to fulfill personal desires and lavish lifestyles. Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 305(A) and 331(5) of the BNS, and an investigation was launched.

Police scanned 70–80 CCTV footage from the vicinity and interrogated suspects with past records. Based on surveillance and technical inputs, three accused were arrested who have been identified as Pushpendra alias Golu Bhuriya of Airport Road, Ashish alias Chintaman Meshram of Panchmurti Nagar and Sanjay Panchole of Nagin Nagar.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the burglary and police recovered stolen items worth Rs 80,000, including Rs 7,900 in cash, seven pairs of silver anklets, three bracelets, two rings, and one LED TV from their possession. The accused are habitual offenders as Pushpendra has 20 prior cases, Ashish five, and Sanjay three registered against them.

