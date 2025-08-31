Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During interrogation, Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who was arrested in connection with his alleged role in a love jihad funding case in the Banganga area, admitted that during his absconding period, he stayed in Kathmandu, Nepal.

His daughter Ayesha paid the hotel bill from Delhi. She had been consistently providing him shelter and assistance. She was also making efforts to secure his anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court but the process was stalled after her arrest.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said Qadri’s second wife, Farhana, also stayed with him in Nepal during his on-the-run period.

She later returned to India but visited Nepal again on July 19, 2025, keeping him updated on all developments here. Qadri further disclosed that he had purchased a SIM card in Nepal under his own name, which he used to stay in contact with Farhana and Ayesha.

Police are also questioning him regarding the financial assistance he allegedly extended to co-accused Altaf and Sahil. They had alleged that they were given money by Qadri to trap women from different communities.

Police have appealed that if Qadri has committed any property-related crime or any other offence against any individual, they may contact Banganga police station in-charge on his mobile number 9926271737 to initiate legal action.