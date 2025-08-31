 Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run

Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run

Qadri further disclosed that he had purchased a SIM card in Nepal under his own name

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During interrogation, Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who was arrested in connection with his alleged role in a love jihad funding case in the Banganga area, admitted that during his absconding period, he stayed in Kathmandu, Nepal.

His daughter Ayesha paid the hotel bill from Delhi. She had been consistently providing him shelter and assistance. She was also making efforts to secure his anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court but the process was stalled after her arrest.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said Qadri’s second wife, Farhana, also stayed with him in Nepal during his on-the-run period.

She later returned to India but visited Nepal again on July 19, 2025, keeping him updated on all developments here. Qadri further disclosed that he had purchased a SIM card in Nepal under his own name, which he used to stay in contact with Farhana and Ayesha.

FPJ Shorts
Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video 
Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video 
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Saturday
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Saturday
Mumbai Weather Today: City Braces Yellow Alert Along Thane & Navi Mumbai On August 31; Konkan Districts To Face Heavy Rainfall Till September 3
Mumbai Weather Today: City Braces Yellow Alert Along Thane & Navi Mumbai On August 31; Konkan Districts To Face Heavy Rainfall Till September 3
Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Hat-Snatching Incident During US Open 2025; Video
Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Hat-Snatching Incident During US Open 2025; Video
Read Also
Absconding Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri-- Accused Of Operating Love Jihad Gang, Surrenders; Paid...
article-image

Police are also questioning him regarding the financial assistance he allegedly extended to co-accused Altaf and Sahil. They had alleged that they were given money by Qadri to trap women from different communities.

Police have appealed that if Qadri has committed any property-related crime or any other offence against any individual, they may contact Banganga police station in-charge on his mobile number 9926271737 to initiate legal action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run

Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run

India On Way To Become 3rd Largest Economy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra; He Urged People To Adopt...

India On Way To Become 3rd Largest Economy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra; He Urged People To Adopt...

'Cricket Not Above Nation, Sporting Ties With Pakistan Is Government Call': Former Indian Cricketer...

'Cricket Not Above Nation, Sporting Ties With Pakistan Is Government Call': Former Indian Cricketer...

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger...

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger...

Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man

Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man