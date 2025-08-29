Absconding Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri-- Accused Of Operating Love Jihad Gang, Surrenders; Paid Muslim Boys To Lure & Convert Hindu Girls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anwar Qadri, the absconding Congress councillor from Indore accused of funding the Love Jihad gang, finally surrendered in the court on Friday. He has been sent to 8-day remand for police questioning.

Qadri had been on the run for three months. A bounty of Rs 40,000 was announced on him, and police had been conducting continuous raids to arrest him.

Mayor-in-Council, in early August, approved a proposal recommending his disqualification over the controversial charges.

Qadri paid Rs 3 lakh to Muslim youths for converting Hindu girls

Notably, Qadri was accused of operating and funding a love jihad gang, where he would persuade Muslim youths to love-trap Hindu girls and convert them into Islam. He would also pay huge amount of money to the youths who were successful in this mission. Some youths who were arrested on charges of religious conversion in Indore revealed Qadri paid them Rs 3 lakh to lure the Hindu girls.

BJP Indore unit president Sumit Mishra called for a detailed probe, demanding he must be arrested under the National Security Act.

According to reports, proceedings for confiscation of his property had also been initiated. The court had given him time until September 8 to surrender. Under this pressure, Qadri appeared before the court on Friday and surrendered.

Police will question him during the 8-day remand, which is likely to reveal more details of the case.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)