MP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua

Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena conducted an inspection of the SDM Court at Petlawad on Thursday and the SDM Court at Meghnagar on Friday to review the status of ongoing revenue cases.

During the visit, she obtained information about pending and disposed cases and closely examined their current progress in both courts.

The collector directed that all pending cases requiring further action should be sent to the Land Records Branch on time. She also instructed officials to ensure speedy service of notices in criminal cases by coordinating closely with the concerned police stations so that the process is completed without delay.

In addition, Meena reviewed pending revenue cases related to demarcation, partition and mutation registered on the RCMS portal. She clearly emphasised that all revenue cases must be resolved with quality, fairness and within the prescribed time limit.

The Collector further directed that rosters of all subordinate revenue courts be prepared and that regular inspections be conducted to strengthen and improve the efficiency of the judicial system. Stressing the intent of the government, she underlined the need for quick, transparent and time-bound disposal of cases, especially those related to the general public, to avoid unnecessary delays and inconvenience.

During the inspection, SDM Petlawad Tanu Shri Meena, SDM Meghnagar Ritika Patidar, Tehsildar Petlawad Anil Baghel, Tehsildar Meghnagar Palkesh Parmar, along with other revenue officers and staff, were present.