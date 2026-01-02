 MP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua

MP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua

In addition, Meena reviewed pending revenue cases related to demarcation, partition, and mutation registered on the RCMS portal. She clearly emphasized that all revenue cases must be resolved with quality and fairness and within the prescribed time limit. The Collector further directed that rosters of all subordinate revenue courts be

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua | Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena conducted an inspection of the SDM Court at Petlawad on Thursday and the SDM Court at Meghnagar on Friday to review the status of ongoing revenue cases.

During the visit, she obtained information about pending and disposed cases and closely examined their current progress in both courts.

The collector directed that all pending cases requiring further action should be sent to the Land Records Branch on time. She also instructed officials to ensure speedy service of notices in criminal cases by coordinating closely with the concerned police stations so that the process is completed without delay.

Read Also
MP News: 25-Year-Old Worker Crushed To Death Under Heavy Fertiliser Bags In Jhabua
article-image

In addition, Meena reviewed pending revenue cases related to demarcation, partition and mutation registered on the RCMS portal. She clearly emphasised that all revenue cases must be resolved with quality, fairness and within the prescribed time limit.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Real Estate Firm ‘Modis Navnirman Ltd’ To Undertake ₹250 Crore Redevelopment Project In Borivali
Mumbai News: Real Estate Firm ‘Modis Navnirman Ltd’ To Undertake ₹250 Crore Redevelopment Project In Borivali
Maharashtra Cancer Screening Drive Detects 471 Breast And 243 Cervical Cancer Cases After Screening 2.92 Crore Women
Maharashtra Cancer Screening Drive Detects 471 Breast And 243 Cervical Cancer Cases After Screening 2.92 Crore Women
VIDEO: Max Bryant Delivers Tilak Varma Reminder To Haris Rauf In BBL 2025 Thriller
VIDEO: Max Bryant Delivers Tilak Varma Reminder To Haris Rauf In BBL 2025 Thriller
VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt
VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt

The Collector further directed that rosters of all subordinate revenue courts be prepared and that regular inspections be conducted to strengthen and improve the efficiency of the judicial system. Stressing the intent of the government, she underlined the need for quick, transparent and time-bound disposal of cases, especially those related to the general public, to avoid unnecessary delays and inconvenience.

During the inspection, SDM Petlawad Tanu Shri Meena, SDM Meghnagar Ritika Patidar, Tehsildar Petlawad Anil Baghel, Tehsildar Meghnagar Palkesh Parmar, along with other revenue officers and staff, were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Farmers’ Unity Forces Admin To Hold Gram Sabha In Neemuch

MP News: Farmers’ Unity Forces Admin To Hold Gram Sabha In Neemuch

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹78-Crore Projects In Khachrod, Announces Food...

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹78-Crore Projects In Khachrod, Announces Food...

MP News: With Bypoll Win, BJP Makes A Comeback In Wangra Gram Panchayat After 13 Years in Pansemal

MP News: With Bypoll Win, BJP Makes A Comeback In Wangra Gram Panchayat After 13 Years in Pansemal

MP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua

MP News: Collector Reviews SDM Courts And Revenue Cases In Jhabua

MP News: Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra; Braving Biting Cold, Long Distances, And Hardship, Devotees...

MP News: Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra; Braving Biting Cold, Long Distances, And Hardship, Devotees...