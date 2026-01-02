 MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹78-Crore Projects In Khachrod, Announces Food Park, Stadium
Addressing the gathering, Chauhan expressed gratitude to the chief minister for approving development works worth Rs 78.61 crore. It included the Sandipani School project, new infrastructure at the Krishi Upaj Mandi, a joint tehsil office building, a Janpad Panchayat building, and other civic facilities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹78-Crore Projects In Khachrod, Announces Food Park, Stadium | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 78.61 crore in Khachrod on Friday. The chief minister also announced the construction of a stadium and a food park for Khachrod, along with improved four-lane road connectivity. 

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Sandipani School campus, constructed at a cost of around Rs 33.40 crore.

Yadav arrived at Sandipani School around 1 pm and was warmly welcomed by local MLA Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan. 

Rajya Sabha member Umesh Nath, MP Anil Firojiya, MLAs Satish Malviya and Rajendra Pandya, along with local leaders and officials, also attended the event.

He also placed key demands for Khachrod, such as better connectivity, indoor and outdoor stadiums, additional land for the vegetable market and renovation of Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. 

