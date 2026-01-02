 MP News: With Bypoll Win, BJP Makes A Comeback In Wangra Gram Panchayat After 13 Years in Pansemal
The results were declared after three rounds of counting amid heavy public anticipation. BJP-supported candidate Mosambi Bai Gangaram Kirade secured 1,540 votes, while Congress-backed Sonia Monta Khedkar received 1,351 votes. Kamini Haple secured 47 votes, and 30 votes went to NOTA

Friday, January 02, 2026
MP News: With Bypoll Win, BJP Makes A Comeback In Wangra Gram Panchayat After 13 Years in Pansemal

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Wangra gram panchayat bypoll under Jalgaon Mandal on Friday, marking the election of a BJP-supported deputy sarpanch in the panchayat after nearly 13 years.

The BJP won sarpanch and ward no 2 councillor by-elections by a margin of 189 votes. The election was a major blow to the Congress, which had long considered Wangra its stronghold.

As per reports, the counting of votes began after 8am on Friday at Pansamal tehsil headquarters under the supervision of District Election Officer and collector Jayati Singh. SDO Rameshchandra Sisodia, returning officer and Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Rajaram Ranade, along with counting staff and security personnel, were present. 

The results were declared after three rounds of counting amid heavy public anticipation. BJP-supported candidate Mosambi Bai Gangaram Kirade secured 1,540 votes, while Congress-backed Sonia Monta Khedkar received 1,351 votes. Kamini Haple secured 47 votes and 30 votes went to NOTA.

Adequate police arrangements were made by officers from Pansamal, Khetia and Niwali police stations to maintain law and order. 

BJP MLA Shyam Barde credited the victory to effective implementation of government welfare schemes and strong organisational coordination. He said that public trust in BJP policies has increased, as a result several Congress-supported sarpanches have joined the BJP in recent months. 

