 MP News: Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra; Braving Biting Cold, Long Distances, And Hardship, Devotees Enter Bhikangaon
MP News: Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra; Braving Biting Cold, Long Distances, And Hardship, Devotees Enter Bhikangaon

MP News: Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra; Braving Biting Cold, Long Distances, And Hardship, Devotees Enter Bhikangaon

Organizers Hariram Yadav and Ramlal Mandloi stated that the Panchkoshi Padyatra has been organized continuously for the last 21 years. This year, over 1,000 devotees from more than 50 villages and eight districts participated, spreading messages of environmental protection, harmony, and peace. The yatra will conclude on Sunday at Sagur village with a grand aarti and community feast.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra; Braving Biting Cold, Long Distances, And Hardship, Devotees Enter Bhikangaon | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The chilling cold, dense fog and a strenuous 110-kilometre journey could do little to dampen the enthusiasm of devotees of the historic Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra, which entered Bhikangaon early Friday morning.

The town echoed with chants of “Narmade Har” and “Jai Shri Ram” as a massive crowd gathered to welcome the devotees. Carrying essentials on their heads and devotion in their hearts, the pilgrims once again proved that distance and weather fade before faith in Maa Narmada.

Despite the intense cold at dawn, Bhikangaon’s streets had transformed into a centre of service and devotion. Local residents offered tea, breakfast, poha, prasad and full meals at multiple locations. 

The padyatra resembled a moving spiritual festival, with melodious Nimadi bhajans echoing along the route. The devotees danced and sang in devotion, accompanied by three bhajan groups.

