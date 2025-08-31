Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the demand and convenience of passengers, the frequency of train no. 09085/09086 Mumbai Central Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Superfast Special train running between Mumbai Central and Indore is being extended.

According to official information, train number 09085 Mumbai-Central Indore Tejas Special, last trip of which was scheduled on August 29, will run from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday and Friday till September 12. Similarly, train number 09086 Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Special, last trip of which was scheduled on August 30, will run from the city every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday till September 13.

The train will run with the predetermined route, coach composition, days and stoppages. No changes have been made in these.

Departure of Puri train rescheduled

Owing to the proposed block for the fourth line connectivity at Raigarh railway station of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, a change has been made in the operation of Indore-Puri train.

According to official information, under this change, the timing of train number 20917 Indore-Puri Express running from the city on 02 September has been rescheduled. The train will now run late by 06:30 hours instead of its scheduled departure time of 15:00 hours. The passengers are requested to plan their journey keeping this change in mind. For other updated information including arrival and departure time of trains, passengers can please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.