 Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended

The train will run with the predetermined route, coach composition, days and stoppages

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the demand and convenience of passengers, the frequency of train no. 09085/09086 Mumbai Central Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Superfast Special train running between Mumbai Central and Indore is being extended.

According to official information, train number 09085 Mumbai-Central Indore Tejas Special, last trip of which was scheduled on August 29, will run from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday and Friday till September 12. Similarly, train number 09086 Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Special, last trip of which was scheduled on August 30, will run from the city every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday till September 13.

The train will run with the predetermined route, coach composition, days and stoppages. No changes have been made in these.

Read Also
Indore: 30-Year-Old Man Hangs Self After Video Call To Wife, Kin Allege Foul Play
article-image

Departure of Puri train rescheduled

FPJ Shorts
Man Claims He Was 'Slapped' By Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Over Ticket Dispute – VIDEO
Man Claims He Was 'Slapped' By Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Over Ticket Dispute – VIDEO
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 

Owing to the proposed block for the fourth line connectivity at Raigarh railway station of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, a change has been made in the operation of Indore-Puri train.

According to official information, under this change, the timing of train number 20917 Indore-Puri Express running from the city on 02 September has been rescheduled. The train will now run late by 06:30 hours instead of its scheduled departure time of 15:00 hours. The passengers are requested to plan their journey keeping this change in mind. For other updated information including arrival and departure time of trains, passengers can please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger...

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger...

Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man

Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man

Indore: Man Carrying Liquor Illegally Worth Thousands Of Rupees On Scooter Arrested

Indore: Man Carrying Liquor Illegally Worth Thousands Of Rupees On Scooter Arrested

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended

Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Eti Sent To Jail After Being Produced Before Court

Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Eti Sent To Jail After Being Produced Before Court