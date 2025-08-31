 Indore: 30-Year-Old Man Hangs Self After Video Call To Wife, Kin Allege Foul Play
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Aerodrome police station limits late on Friday night.

He had video called his wife before taking the extreme step and told her that he was ending his life but she did not take it seriously as he was under the influence of liqour.

Meanwhile, his brother alleged foul play stating that he had injury marks on his body and he has not committed suicide.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhupendra Dangi. He was an e-rickshaw driver. His wife, who was at her parental home, said that she received a video call from him late at night when he told her under the influence of liquor that he was ending his life. Later, when she called him, he did not respond. When she and her family reached his house, they found him hanging.

Meanwhile, his brother Abhishek alleged that he was killed as he had injury marks on his body. His clothes and body were also wet indicating that his wife and her family had tempered with evidence, Abhishek claimed.

