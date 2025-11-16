 MP News: Gold Worth ₹20 Lakh Falls From Scooter In Gwalior, 2 Men Flee With It; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
The incident took place on a busy road, and fortunately, the entire sequence was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the footage, the jeweller can be seen riding ahead on his scooter, unaware that the box had dropped. Moments later, the two youths approach, stop their scooty, lift the box and flee in the opposite direction.

Kajal Kumari
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A gold jeweller in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior lost a box containing gold ornaments worth ₹20 lakh after it accidentally fell from his scooter. Additionally, two men on a scooty noticed the box, picked it up and fled from the spot.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the locality where the accident took place. The footage is doing rounds on social media on Sunday.

Watch the video here:

In the video, it is clearly visible that a pink carry bag fell from the moving scooter. Within seconds, two men arrive at the same spot from the opposite direction and pick up the bag. They also checked what was inside. As they realised, it’s gold in it, they decided to keep it and fled the spot. 

According to information, as soon as the jeweller noticed he had lost his valuables, he filed a complaint with police. 

On the basis of the jeweller's complaint, the police examined all the CCTV footage’s the area and identified both suspects. At present, search teams are conducting raids to locate them, the officials said.

Police said the accused will be arrested soon, and the stolen jewellery is expected to be recovered.

