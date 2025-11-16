MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured poor farmers cultivating forest land that they will not be evicted. He said some officers have issued incorrect notices, but BJP, a well-wisher of farmers and tribals, will ensure no one is removed. All wrongly served notices will be cancelled.

Chouhan made these remarks at a programme in Silwani tehsil of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, marking the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and celebrating Grah Pravesh in houses built under PM Awas Yojana.

He said that survey and verification work under PM Awas Yojana has started. Truly poor small farmers without pucca houses will receive homes under the scheme.

He also said that in the winter session of Parliament, a law will be introduced to curb sale of fake seeds and substandard fertilisers, with strict action against violators.