 MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He said that survey and verification work under PM Awas Yojana has started. Truly poor small farmers without pucca houses will receive homes under the scheme. He also said that in the winter session of Parliament, a law will be introduced to curb sale of fake seeds and substandard fertilisers, with strict action against violators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured poor farmers cultivating forest land that they will not be evicted. He said some officers have issued incorrect notices, but BJP, a well-wisher of farmers and tribals, will ensure no one is removed. All wrongly served notices will be cancelled.

Chouhan made these remarks at a programme in Silwani tehsil of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, marking the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and celebrating Grah Pravesh in houses built under PM Awas Yojana.

Read Also
MP News: 'Kal Congress Ki Zordar Jhadu Lagi,' CM Mohan Yadav's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After...
article-image

He said that survey and verification work under PM Awas Yojana has started. Truly poor small farmers without pucca houses will receive homes under the scheme.

He also said that in the winter session of Parliament, a law will be introduced to curb sale of fake seeds and substandard fertilisers, with strict action against violators.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Four Killed, Several Injured In Budgam Road Accident As Vehicle Collides With Dumper, CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief; Video
J&K: Four Killed, Several Injured In Budgam Road Accident As Vehicle Collides With Dumper, CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief; Video
Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad
Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj...

MP News: Poor Farmers On Forest Land Won’t Be Evicted, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj...

Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal...

Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal...

Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile...

Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile...

Indore News: Strong Public Participation A Must For Good Traffic Management; Indore Has 33L...

Indore News: Strong Public Participation A Must For Good Traffic Management; Indore Has 33L...

Tome & Plume: British Style Mingles With Hungarian Thought In Booker Winner Davis Szalay’s Works

Tome & Plume: British Style Mingles With Hungarian Thought In Booker Winner Davis Szalay’s Works