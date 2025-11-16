MP News: Guards Assault Patient's Husband Over Argument At Sagar's Bundelkhand Medical College --VIDEO

MP News: Furious Guards Brutally Assaults Patient's Husband In Sagar's Bundelkhand Medical College--VIDEO |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of guards' brutality at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has received widespread outrage after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The video circulating online shows multiple guards surrounding the attendant and beating him mercilessly, despite his pleas. Victim is reportedly husband of a patient admitted in the hospital.

Check out the video below:

The incident took place in the Gopalganj police station area of Sagar.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began when a female patient refused to enter the ward. Her husband, who was accompanying her, tried to intervene and explain the situation.

However, the conversation quickly escalated, leading the guards to violently attack him.

Following the assault, the victim was reportedly pressured by the guards to write an apology letter to cover up the incident and shift blame. an attempt to cover up the incident and shift blame. This has raised serious concerns within the hospital’s security system.

This is not the first time Bundelkhand Medical College guards have been accused of hooliganism. Several similar incidents have surfaced in the past, pointing toward a pattern of unchecked behavior.

The viral video has intensified public anger, prompting calls for an official inquiry.