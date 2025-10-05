MP News: PM Narendra Modi Honours Bus Driver’s Daughter From Betul For Securing 1st Rank In Electrician Trade

MP News: PM Narendra Modi Honours Bus Driver’s Daughter From Betul For Topping Electrician Trade |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Trisha Tawde, a trainee of electrician trade from Government ITI, Betul, for securing first position in the Electrician Trade (Central Zone) in National Merit List.

According to reports, the ceremony was held in New Delhi as part of the Skill Convocation organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Saturday.

Trisha, a bright student from Government Eklavya Women’s ITI, Betul, scored 1187 out of 1200 marks to top the Central Zone. Her remarkable achievement has become a source of inspiration for other students, especially young women aspiring to pursue technical education.

Hailing from a modest background, Trisha’s father, Ajay Tawde, works as a bus driver, while her mother, Sushila Tawde, is a homemaker. Despite financial challenges, her family extended strong support to her education. Interestingly, excellence runs in the family—her elder sister, Ekta Tawde, was also a topper at ITI Betul and is now serving as an apprentice with the railways.

Trisha’s success reflects the growing impact of India’s skill development mission, encouraging the coming to pursue technical training and build careers in diverse fields.

[Story by Staff Reporters]