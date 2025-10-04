Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sakun Sharma (55), secretary of BJP Bilkhirya Mandal, was allegedly attacked by members of the Gurjar community in Siddh Nagar Colony under Sukhi Sewania police station limits on Friday night. A video of the incident surfaced on Saturday.

Sharma told police that she had gone to the local Shiva temple for worship. While speaking on the phone, the accused intercepted her. She alleged that Brahmin residents were being prevented by members of Gurjar community from entering the temple. She claimed that priest’s family was beaten three days ago over a similar issue.

“On Friday evening, I went to the temple for puja. The accused verbally abused me and then attacked me when I protested. Later, when I was going to police station with a youth from my community to file a complaint, accused Balram, Sunil, Anurag, Annu, and Geeta Gurjar surrounded and assaulted me,” she said in another video.

According to Sukhi Sewania police station incharge, Rambabu Chaudhary said a case had been registered on the woman’s complaint. He said that the incident appears to be fallout of an old rivalry between the families. Further action will be taken following investigations, he added.

[Story by Staff Reporter]