Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT's 4th Convocation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 182 students of the 2025 batch were awarded their B.Tech degrees through blockchain at the fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here on Saturday.

Of these, 47 students were from Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), 66 from Information Technology (IT) and 69 from Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). Gold medals was awarded to Gaurav Mahesh (ECE), Manjeet Pathak (IT) and Pranjal Dubey (CSE). Pranjal, who achieved the highest CGPA, was also awarded an additional gold medal.

Silver medals were awarded to Kundan Kumar Gupta (ECE), Jia Rathore (IT) and Ishan Kumar (CSE). The institute awarded degrees to the students via blockchain technology for the second time.

Chief secretary Anurag Jain, who was the chief guest, shared a line from his own experience: “Tempo high hai,” to inspire the students. He gave the example of several notable personalities, such as Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Dell and Steve Jobs, who did not have formal degrees but became owners of major companies. Degrees provided a good start, but true value was in one’s actions, he said.

Director of IIIT Bhopal, Professor Ashutosh Kumar Singh informed that new land had been allocated to the college, where state-of-the-art laboratories would be built. Chairperson of the administrative council, Kavita Khanna addressed all students and guests, motivating them to move forward and excel in their endeavours.

