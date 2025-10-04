MP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of a single girl child studying in CBSE schools can now benefit from relaxed eligibility norms and higher scholarship payouts under the board’s single girl child scheme. The CBSE awards scholarships to over 10,000 students every year, and applications are open until October 23.

This year, the scholarship amount has been doubled from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1,000 per month. The income cap for parents has been raised to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The minimum marks requirement in Class 10 has been increased from 60% to 70%, and the scholarship is awarded for Class 11 and Class 12.

Earlier, the tuition fee cap for eligibility was Rs 1,500 per month with a 10% maximum hike allowed annually. From this year, the cap has been increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

Pramod Pandya, General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh, said the previous cap was impractical. “No CBSE school charges less than Rs 1,500 per month, meaning nearly no girl was eligible. With the new cap of Rs 3,000, around 25% of CBSE schools, especially in smaller towns, now have students who can benefit,” he said.

