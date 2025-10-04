 MP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms

MP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms

Parents can apply till October 23, payouts and tuition cap raised

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of a single girl child studying in CBSE schools can now benefit from relaxed eligibility norms and higher scholarship payouts under the board’s single girl child scheme. The CBSE awards scholarships to over 10,000 students every year, and applications are open until October 23.

This year, the scholarship amount has been doubled from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1,000 per month. The income cap for parents has been raised to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The minimum marks requirement in Class 10 has been increased from 60% to 70%, and the scholarship is awarded for Class 11 and Class 12.

Earlier, the tuition fee cap for eligibility was Rs 1,500 per month with a 10% maximum hike allowed annually. From this year, the cap has been increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

FPJ Shorts
'Lathi Charge': Patients Attacked With Stick In Front Of Cops Inside Emergency Ward Of Shamli District Hospital In UP - VIDEO Surfaces
'Lathi Charge': Patients Attacked With Stick In Front Of Cops Inside Emergency Ward Of Shamli District Hospital In UP - VIDEO Surfaces
Japan Faces Asahi Beer Shortage After Cyber-Attack
Japan Faces Asahi Beer Shortage After Cyber-Attack
Man Forces Dog To Drink Beer In Nagaland, Netizens Demand Strict Action; Video
Man Forces Dog To Drink Beer In Nagaland, Netizens Demand Strict Action; Video
IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Blockbuster Encounter In India
IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Blockbuster Encounter In India

Pramod Pandya, General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh, said the previous cap was impractical. “No CBSE school charges less than Rs 1,500 per month, meaning nearly no girl was eligible. With the new cap of Rs 3,000, around 25% of CBSE schools, especially in smaller towns, now have students who can benefit,” he said.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To...

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To...

MP News: State Achieves 60% Plantation Target, Bhopal Hills To Bloom By 2026

MP News: State Achieves 60% Plantation Target, Bhopal Hills To Bloom By 2026

MP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms

MP News: CBSE Doubles Scholarships For Single Girl Child, Relaxes Eligibility Norms

MP News: 1 Lakh Cancer Patients In State By 2025

MP News: 1 Lakh Cancer Patients In State By 2025