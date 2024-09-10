 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In C Sector, Punjabi Bagh, Judge Colony & More; Check Full List
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 11 to facilitate four way lane road construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Baba Nagar, C Sector, Shri Ram Colony, Sneh Nagar, Gayatri Vihar Phase 1 and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Luv Kush Apartment, Filter Plot, Mahajan Bungalow, Judge Colony, Amaltas Colony, Idgah and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Punjabi Bagh, Gurunanak Pura, Bag Phartahaphja, Janata Quarter, Ashok Garden, Pragati Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:30 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

