MP September 10 Weather Update:: State Braces For Heavy Rain; Alert Issued for Cities Including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strongest weather system of September has become active in Madhya Pradesh, bringing heavy rain alerts across the state for the next two days.

The weather department has predicted very heavy rain with lightning in Pandhurna and Mandla in the next few hours. There is a chance of heavy rain in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, and Amarkantak in Anuppur. Bhopal and Vidisha are expected to have moderate rain.

Senior weather scientist Dr. Ved Prakash Singh from Bhopal explained, "A depression near Odisha is active in the west-north Bay of Bengal and will become stronger in the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of the state." So far, the state has received an average of 36.8 inches of rain, just half an inch short of the normal 37.3 inches, completing 99% of the season’s quota.

Areas Expected to Receive Rainfall

Rain is also expected in Sanchi and Bhimbetka in Raisen, Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Katni, Umaria, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, Panna, Maheshwar in Khargone, Mandu in Dhar, Chitrakoot, Maihar in Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Orchha in Niwari, Tikamgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dewas, Indore, Ratlam, Omkareshwar in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Bawangaja in Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Shivpuri, Sheopur, and Gwalior.