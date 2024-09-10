Madhya Pradesh Delimitation Commission: Budhni To Go To Hoshangabad; Mandideep To Come Under Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has fulfilled the long-awaited demand of the people by setting up the MP Prashasanik Ikai Punargathan Ayog (MP Administrative Unit Reformation Commission) on Monday. Nevertheless, the path to reformation will be paved only after public hearing in districts. With the demarcation of districts, a few discrepancies in some areas will also come to an end.

Such discrepancies can be found in Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s former assembly constituency in Budhni and Sehore districts. Budhi is eight km away from Hoshangabad district headquarters. After the demarcation of districts, Budhni may come under Hoshangabad.

The Nemawar area in Dewas district is very far from the district headquarters, but it is near Harda. Mandideep and Obaidullaganj belong to Raisen district. If there is any incident, the district collector and SP have to pass by the borders of Bhopal.

Likewise, Sanchi, which is ten km away from Vidisha, belongs to Raisen district. Hundreds of villages in Indore and Ujjain districts are facing the same problem. Although these villages are near a particular district, they are under the administrative control of some other district which is very far. There are major discrepancies in Raisen, Sehore, Sagar, Singrauli, Panna, and Mandla districts.

The commission will hold talks with the people in the districts and remove the discrepancies. There are demands for giving district status to Bina, Junnardev, Khurai, Chachaura, Lav-Kush Nagar and Manawar. New districts will not be made till the recommendations of the commission are received.

The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouham, now a Union Minister, created three districts:

Mauganj by separating the area from Rewa, Pandhurna by separating the place from Chhindwara, and Maihar by separating the area from Satna. Now that the reformation commission has been set up, these new districts will be demarcated afresh.

Small districts lack infrastructure

The new districts are created because of the pressure by political parties and the demands of the local leaders, but these districts do not get infrastructure even after a long period. A long time has passed since Agar Malwa and Niwari districts were formed, but proper headquarters have not been developed for these districts.