Madhya Pardesh Government Transfers 29 IAS Officers In One Go; Sandeep Kerkatta Now Dy Secretary To CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major rejig, State government transferred 29 IAS officers on Monday evening. Eleven IAS officers have been posted as CEOs of different Zila Panchayats. Amit Tomar, managing director, Madhya Pradesh west zone electricity distribution company, Indore, has been shifted as additional secretary, personnel, general administration department (GAD).

Sandeep Kerkatta, deputy secretary, Home Department, has been appointed deputy secretary to CM. Sarita Bala Om Prajapati, additional secretary, horticulture and food processing department, has been made director, water and land management institution (Valmi), Bhopal. Rajesh Kumar Jain, Z ila Panchayat Shahdol, has made CEO, Zila Panchayat, Mandsaur; Abhishek Chaudhary, CEO Zila Panchayat Alirajpur as CEO Zila Panchayat Dhar; Dr Nagarjuna B Goda, additional collector, Harda as CEO district panchayat Khandwa, Himanshu Jain, sub divisional officer (Revenue) Lakhnadon (District Seoni) as CEO district panchayat Shivpuri and others.

Abhishek Saraf, sub divisional officer (SDO) Revenue Sendhwa (District Badwani) has been transferred as CEO district panchayat Balaghat, Anil Kumar Rathore, SDO (Revenue) Petlawad district Jhabua as CEO district panchayat Dindori, Anshuman Raj, SDO (Revenue) Narsinghgarh (Rajgarh) as CEO district panchayat Sidhi, Prakhar Singh, SDO (Revenue) Rajnagar, district Chhattarpur as CEO district panchayat Alirajpur, Vivek K V, SDO (Revenue), Baihar, district Balaghat as CEO District Panchayat Sagar, Agrim Kumar, SDO (Revenue) Kasrawad, district Khargone as CEO district panchayat Chhindwara and R Anjali, SDO (Revenue) Raghogarh, district Guna as CEO district panchayat Shahdol. Rohit Sisoniya, CEO district panchayat Harda, has moved as additional commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Kumar Satyam, CEO District Panchayat Mandsaur, has been posted as additional collector district Gwalior. Jamuna Bhide, additional commissioner (Revenue) Indore division has been shifted as deputy secretary, horticulture and food processing department. Siddhart Jain, additional commissioner, IMC has been appointed as additional collector district Bhopal.

Jyoti Sharma, waiting for posting, has been appointed as additional collector district Indore. Arth Jain, SDO Revenue, Ujjain has been shifted as SDO Revenue, Jobat, district Chhattarpur. Anisha Shrivastava, assistant collector, district Narmadapuram, has been posted as SDO Revenue, Pipariya, Narmadapuram, Aishwarya Verma, assistant collector, District Betul, as SDO Revenue, Shahpura, district Dindori, Ravi Kumar Sihag, assistant collector district Mandla as SDO Revenue, Lakhnadon, district Seoni, Ashish, assistant collector district Seoni as SDO (Revenue) Sendhwa, District Badwani, Kartikey Jayaswal, assistant collector district Chhattarpur as under secretary, panchayat and rural development department, Vishal Dhakad, assistant district dhar as under secretary, forest department, Sonali Dev, additional collector district Rewa as SDO Revenue, Bichia, district Mandla, Arpit Gupta, assistant collector district Sehore as SDO Revenue, Baihar, district Balaghat.

Rashmi heading for study tour

As G V Rashmi is going on one-year study tour, additional charge of secretary personnel, General Administration Department (GAD) has been given to secretary, farmer welfare and agriculture development department, M Selvendram.