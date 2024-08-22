 Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month
PS finance Amit Rathore changed within a day of his appointment Manish Rastogi and Manish Singh returns into mainstream

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government carried out another bureaucratic reshuffle by transferring 12 IAS officers on Wednesday night. It changed Principal Secretary, Finance Department Amit Rathore within a day of his appointment, reposting him to his previous position as Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax Department. The Mohan Yadav Government also brought senior IAS officers Manish Rastogi and Manish Singh into the mainstream by giving them plump postings.

Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Finance Department. Manish Singh, Registrar, MP State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has been appointed as Commissioner, MP Housing and Infrastructure Development Board.

Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, has been shifted as Principal Secretary, General Administration Department. Illaya Raja T, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Board, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Chief Minister.

Rakhi Sahay, Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva Ayog Indore, has been appointed as MD, Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation Indore. Ashish Tiwari, CEO District Panchayat Sehore, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Water Resources Department. Jayati Singh, CEO District Panchayat Jabalpur, has been appointed as CEO District Panchayat Ujjain.

Kirti Khurasia, Regional Manager, Civil Supplies Corporation Indore, has been shifted as Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva Ayog Indore. Rahul Namdev Dhote, CEO District Panchayat Sidhi, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Narmada Valley Development Corporation. Dr. Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, CEO District Panchayat Vidisha, has been appointed as CEO Ayushman Bharat. Dr. Saurav Sonwade, CEO District Panchayat Rewa, has been appointed as Commissioner of Rewa Municipal Corporation. Guru Prasad, CEO District Panchayat Neemuch, has been appointed as MD, State Wide Area Network.

