Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During Event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Rajya Sabha candidate and Union minister of state George Kurian on Wednesday filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdesh Dewda, BJP state president VD Sharma at Vidhan Sabha. The RS seat has fallen vacant after Jyotiraditya Scindia got elected to Lok Sabha.

The remaining period of Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Scindia is till 2026. As Congress has not filed its candidate, Kurian is all set to get elected unopposed. The BJP is having adequate mandate to win the vacant seat. Interacting with mediapersons, Kurian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for choosing him as a RS candidate from Madhya Pradesh. He assured that on getting elected, he will discharge his duty with great dedication.

Traffic jam in city

When Kurian, CM Yadav and others reached the BJP office before going to Vidhan Sabha, the traffic on both sides of the road was stopped, leading to a long traffic snarl. The commuters were late in reaching offices and other destinations. Traffic cops had a tough time managing vehicular traffic.

Property details

The property details filed by Kurian says that gross total value of movable assets owned by him is Rs 9,15,513. In the meantime, the gross total value of moveable assets owned by his wife Annamma O.T is Rs 88,53,455. The property details also show that there are two cases pending against him.

Set to become 7th Union minister from state

On getting elected to Rajya Sabha seat, the Centre will have seven union ministers from Madhya Pradesh. Already six leaders from the state, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Kumar Khatiq, Durgadas Uikey, Savitri Thakur and L Murugan, are serving as Union ministers.