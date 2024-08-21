 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishatpura, Om Nagar & More; Check Full List
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 22 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area and Timings:

Area: Nishatpura, Arif Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Sai Residency Colony and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Sasta Bhandar, Raj Harsh Nàgar, Om Nagar and nearest area .

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

