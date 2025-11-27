Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword, Two Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some car-borne assailants assaulted a youth with a sword in Khanugaon of Koh-e-Fiza area late on Wednesday night after a minor collision with the latter’s scooter.

The youth suffered severe injuries in two fingers of his right hand. Police have arrested two accused while three others are on the run. The incident was captured on CCTV camera and a video went viral.

According to reports, 21-year-old Syed Huzaifa, a resident of Khanugaon was sitting at a tea stall near Khanugaon Crossing with his friend Ayan at around 8 PM. Meanwhile, a car passing through the area brushed against his scooter which was parked on the roadside.

Moments later, three or four men stepped out of the car and allegedly began abusing him, claiming their vehicle had been damaged due to the collision. They demanded Rs 10,000 as compensation.

When Huzaifa refused, one of the men pulled out a sword from the car and attacked him. Huzaifa instinctively grabbed the blade to protect himself, resulting in deep injuries to two fingers.

Local residents rushed to intervene, but the assailants attacked them as well. One of the attackers kicked Huzaifa in the chest, knocking him on the ground and then beat him with fists and kicks.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched a search operation. Rafiq Ali and Imran alias Arbaaz, both residents of Teela Jamalpura, were arrested and the sword used in the attack recovered from their possession. Police officials said that three other accused were absconding and raids were being conducted to trace them.