Bhopal News: Now, Raise Your Complaint With Police Commissioner With Just A QR Code Scan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards transparent and hi-tech policing, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra has introduced a digital system that will allow citizens to directly report SHO level misconduct and negligence in redressal of complaints.

With new QR codes being installed outside all 38 police stations in the city, complaints will now reach the police commissioner’s office instantly, curbing negligence at police station level. The commissioner has instructed that the system be implemented fully within the next two days.

How the QR complaint system works:

A special QR code will be put up at the main gate of every police station. Once scanned, it opens a complaint and suggestion page where citizens can submit details of their grievance along with photos, documents or videos as evidence.

The entire system will be monitored directly by the police commissioner, ensuring that cases of ignored complaints, rude behaviour or delays at police stations are immediately brought to his notice and action is taken accordingly.

Traffic police also goes high-tech

To manage rising traffic pressure and frequent congestion, the Bhopal Traffic Police has launched a separate QR code system. Citizens can now report issues such as traffic jams, faulty signals, wrong parking, accident-prone spots, obstruction on roads or any traffic-related problem within seconds. These QR codes will be placed at key public locations.

Once scanned, the page opens for submitting complaints or suggestions. All entries will be reviewed at the DCP traffic office and steps will be taken accordingly.

Police commissioner's take:

Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said the new QR initiatives would not only be convenient for citizens but also strengthen communication between people and senior officials. With direct access to senior officials, every complaint from police stations to traffic management would now remain under public and administrative scrutiny, he added.