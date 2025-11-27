Bhopal News: Indian Youth Congress Members Clash With Police Over SIR Protest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police resorted to cane charge and used water cannon on Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as they tried to lay siege to Chief Electoral Officer’s office at Vyapam Square on Thursday.

After being appointed IYC state president, Yash Ghanghoria joined PCC and formally submitted his joining in presence of party leaders. Large numbers of youths from across the state, especially Jabalpur, joined the rally.

Later, the rally marched towards CEO-MP office to register protest. Police placed barricades at Vyapam Square. Members tried to climb and cross barricades, but police stopped them using water cannon. Many fell due to water pressure.

When protesters remained adamant, police used light cane charge to disperse crowd. Several party leaders were arrested, while some voluntarily submitted to police and boarded buses.

Before marching, Yash cited Dr Ambedkar’s statement when he submitted Constitution to assembly: “After now, king will take birth from votes, not from queen,” warning that today, votes were in danger.

Youths lead protest

Senior leaders like PCC president Jitu Patwari and opposition leader Umang Singh remained at backseat. IYC’s new leaders and members faced water cannon and lathi in front. Earlier protests saw senior leaders on front foot, but this time, youth leaders led from front.