MP August 21 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 12 Districts Including Indore, Ujjain; More Dams Gate Opened

MP August 21 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts Including Indore, Ujjain; More Dams Gate Opened

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alert for heavy rain has been issued in 12 districts including Indore, Ujjain and many more on Wednesday. A new system is becoming active on 23-24 August, there are high chances of heavy rain throughout Madhya Pradesh.

The monsoon has hit the state in June. As of now, 78% of this season i.e. 29 inches of water has fallen in the state. More than 41 inches of water has fallen in Mandla-Seoni, while Sheopur has received twice the normal rainfall.

According to the Meteorological department, a low pressure area is active in Bay of Bengal; effects will also be seen in Madhya Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 days.

Current weather condition | IMD Bhopal

Alert for heavy rain has been issued in Ratlam, Indore, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dindori on Wednesday.

At present, the effect of Western Disturbance, Monsoon Trough and 3 Cyclonic Circulation Systems is visible in the state. It will also cause rain in the next two days.

The inflow of water is increased in dams such as Kolar, Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, Kerva etc. There is high possibility that the dams gate might be opened, if heavy rain will occur.

This year, the gates of many dams have been opened in July itself. However, most of the dams overflowed in August.