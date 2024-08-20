 Bhopal: Seven Died As Auto Rickshaw Collided With Truck In Chhatarpur, Group Of People Heading To Bageshwar Dham
Bhopal: Seven Died As Auto Rickshaw Collided With Truck In Chhatarpur, Group Of People Heading To Bageshwar Dham

auto rickshaw was overloaded, 13 passengers were travelling in place of three

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Group of people going to take blessings from Bageshwar Dham situated in Chhatarpur district met accident on National Highway -39, in the incident seven died and other six injured, said police on Tuesday. Among the died four are male and three are female including a one year girl child.

People were going for ‘Mundan Sanskar’, where in midway the incident took place. The accident occurred near the Kadari area on NH-39 Jhansi-Khajuraho highway under the jurisdiction of the civil line police station in the district at around 5:30 am. The devotees were going to Bageshwar Dham, the police added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said that the accident occurred on Tuesday morning on Jhansi-Khajuraho highway where an auto rickshaw collided with a truck in which seven persons died and six others sustained injuries, who are undergoing treatment.

Hospital management and the district administration have kept a close eye on the arrangements and treatment of the injured passengers. Every possible help is being provided to the injured, the officer said.

There were 13 passengers in the auto-rickshaw and they were going to Bageshwar Dham from Mahoba railway station, he added. Sources informed that devotees were coming from state Uttar Pradesh, in which a family was also present who are going for the Mundan Sanskar of their one and half year old girl.

Seven died ……..

Auto rickshaw driver Prem Narayan Kushwah(34), husband and wife Lalu Shrivastava (47) Manu Shrivastava(25), Nanhi Shrivastava(60), Govind Shrivastava(35), father and daughter Janardan Yadav (42) Ashma Yadav 1 year.

