17-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour in Gwalior; Accused Recorded Her Intimate Video & Threatened Her

Minor girl raped by neighbour in Gwalior | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Thatipur area of Gwalior. The accused recorded her intimate video and threatened her. The police have registered an FIR in this matter on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident happened last month in July, when the accused called a 17-year-old girl to his home on the pretext of some work and raped her. While the victim was trying to save her, the accused threatened her and also made a video. The incident of rape is reported to have happened in the month of July.

Accused posts video online after rape

After a few days, the accused called her again to his home; when the girl didn’t come, he posted the video online. Sometime later, the video went viral.

When the victim’s family learnt about it, they approached the accused’s father with a complaint. The father didn’t take any action against his son; rather, he threatened them.

Following this, the victim’s family went to Thatipur police station and filed a complaint. The police have also registered an FIR and investigation into the matter is underway.

The victim informed the police that she was deeply disturbed by this incident and didn't reveal anything to her family.