 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors Tie Black Rakhis On Raksha Bandhan In Jabalpur, Call It 'Abhaya Rakhi' 
The rakhis they wore were named “Abhaya," symbolising their commitment and support in this struggle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors Tie Black Rakhis On Raksha Bandhan In Jabalpur, Call It ‘Abhaya Rakhi’  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire nation yearns for ‘justice’ against Kolkata doctors’s rape and murder case, junior doctors at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur chose to tie ‘Abhaya Rakhis’ as a symbol of protest on the festival of Raksha Bandhan (Monday).

According to information,  the junior doctors in Jabalpur organised a candlelight march, tying black bands as rakhis on each other's wrists, and demanded a fair investigation and stricter security measures. They emphasised that the case has become a matter of national concern. 

The rakhis they wore were named "Abhaya," symbolising their commitment and support in this struggle.

FP Photo

Junior doctors refuse to rest without justice

One of the protesting junior doctors, Devansh Awasthi, shared that the incident has shaken the entire medical community. He mentioned that since the incident, there has been a strong sense of unity and determination among the junior doctors in Jabalpur. 

According to Dr. Rudrika Bhatele, they have collectively decided not to rest until justice is served. She also highlighted that similar incidents are happening frequently, with a recent case of harassment against a female doctor in Jabalpur following the Kolkata tragedy.

Warning of intensified movement

The junior doctors also held a rally, demanding a thorough investigation and enhanced security measures. A large number of doctors participated, carrying banners and posters and raising slogans against the incident. During the rally, they demonstrated their unity, declaring that they would not tolerate any negligence and would see this struggle through to the end.

The ongoing protest at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College has been active for several days, with the doctors pressing for justice. They have warned that if action is not taken soon, they will intensify their movement.

