Bhopal Police Personnel's Safety In Jeopardy; 12 Instances Of Assault By Public Registered In 2024 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The formation of the police commissionerate system in Bhopal had promised the safety and security of the city residents, back in December 2021. However, the public assault incidents on cops of the city have risen in 2024, 12 cases of which have been registered from January till July 2024. What comes as a surprise is the fact that nine incidents of assault on police personnel in the public spaces have been reported from the Kamla Nagar area of the city.

As per official sources, the incidents of assault on police personnel have taken place at close quarters to the Kamla Nagar police station. What adds to the shock is that the area also boasts of a police colony, where a majority of the cops posted as Sub-inspectors, Assistant sub-inspectors, as well as had come to light on the Independence Day, where a miscreant had assaulted a policen constable in the area, named Dharmendra Sharma. He had also vandalised Sharma’s bike, and had set it ablaze.

Almost one-and-a-half months ago, another sub-inspector, who was posted as a security personnel for ensuring CM Mohan Yadav’s security was assaulted by two miscreants, just 100 metres away from the police colony.

Personal properties of cops at risk too

Apart from assault on police personnel, their personal properties are also being sabotaged by the miscreants in the city. Three months ago, several miscreants in the Jehangirabad-located police line had ended up vandalising the glasses of four-wheelers belonging to the police personnel located there.

Cops being assaulted when they are dressed in civil attire: DCP (Zone-1)

When Free Press brought the rising incidents of attacks on police personnel to the cognisance of Zone-1 DCP Priyanka Shukla, she said that the attacks on police personnel often take place when they are dressed in civil attire. She added that all such incidents had been executed by listed criminals in the Kamla Nagar area, and efforts are on to curb their activities.