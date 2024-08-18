Bhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against Accused | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation was beaten up by a man during routine door-to-door garbage collection. The incident occurred on Sunday morning in the capital city of Bhopal.

The team which included a driver and two sweepers were beaten up because they did not move their vehicle. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of BNS and investigation into the matter has begun.

According to information, the victims are identified as the driver, Aman and two sweepers, Meenabai and Rajesh. The accused, identified as Irshad is a resident of Nawab Colony which comes under the jurisdiction of Nishatpura police station in the city.

The incident occurred when Aman, with his colleagues went for a routine door-to-door garbage collection in Nawab Colony. When Irshad asked the driver to move the vehicle, he delayed and denied. This aggravated Irshad and he took the matter in his own hands. He thrashed Aman, which left him unconscious and then went on to beat up the sweepers.

Upon the ruckus, the residents of the colony gathered and took Aman to Promise Hospital immediately, where he was diagnosed with fractures in neck and ribs.

Workers protested in solidarity

Following the incident, all the Municipal Corporation workers protested and demanded that a case should be filed for the same. They also warned the police that they won't work until a case is registered against the accused.

After this, the police took immediate action and filed a case against the accused in Nishatpura police station on Sunday.