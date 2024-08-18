 Bhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against Accused

Bhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against Accused

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of BNS and investigation into the matter has begun.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against Accused | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation was beaten up by a man during routine door-to-door garbage collection. The incident occurred on Sunday morning in the capital city of Bhopal.

The team which included a driver and two sweepers were beaten up because they did not move their vehicle. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of BNS and investigation into the matter has begun.

FPJ Shorts
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 
article-image

According to information, the victims are identified as the driver, Aman and two sweepers, Meenabai and Rajesh. The accused, identified as Irshad is a resident of Nawab Colony which comes under the jurisdiction of Nishatpura police station in the city.

The incident occurred when Aman, with his colleagues went for a routine door-to-door garbage collection in Nawab Colony. When Irshad asked the driver to move the vehicle, he delayed and denied. This aggravated Irshad and he took the matter in his own hands. He thrashed Aman, which left him unconscious and then went on to beat up the sweepers.

Upon the ruckus, the residents of the colony gathered and took Aman to Promise Hospital immediately, where he was diagnosed with fractures in neck and ribs. 

Read Also
Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still...
article-image

Workers protested in solidarity

Following the incident, all the Municipal Corporation workers protested and demanded that a case should be filed for the same. They also warned the police that they won't work until a case is registered against the accused. 

After this, the police took immediate action and filed a case against the accused in Nishatpura police station on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against...

Bhopal: Municipal Workers Attacked During Garbage Collection In City; Case Registered Against...

Jabalpur Residents Tie Rakhi To Trees A Day Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan; Pledge To Protect Them From...

Jabalpur Residents Tie Rakhi To Trees A Day Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan; Pledge To Protect Them From...

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari;...

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari;...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds...

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered