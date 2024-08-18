Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still Missing (WATCH) | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three cobras were found inside the toilet of a house in Indore’s Gandhinagar area. The matter came to the fore on Sunday through a viral video posted on social media by the house owners.

At present, two snakes have been rescued, however, the third one is still missing and believed to remain inside the toilet.

Watch the video here:

A cobra was found inside a toilet commode in Indore, India. Snake rescuer Rajesh Jat safely removed it, with the video going viral online.



How can urban areas better manage wildlife encounters?#mumbai #cobra #snake #snakesofinstagram #snakes #reptile #reptiles pic.twitter.com/YilsxDZUed — The Source Insight (@DSourceInsight) June 24, 2024

According to information, the snakes were found at the house of Mahesh Kshatriya a resident of Arihant Nagar Extension, Gandhinagar. He lives with his wife Kusum and their 8-month-old daughter.

The snake was spotted by wif Kusum for the first time on the night of August 12, around 10:30 Pm, when she went to the washroom. She was terrified to see a snake coiled around the toilet seat. She immediately informed her husband, Mahesh, who called a snake catcher. The snake, approximately 5 feet long, was rescued that night.

Two More Cobras Found Three Days Later

On the morning of August 15, Mahesh finds two more cobras inside the toilet. He quickly shut the lid and called the snake catcher again.

The snake catcher advised placing live fish in the bathroom to lure the snakes out. Mahesh did so, and by the afternoon, one of the cobras emerged. Mahesh recorded a video and closed the lid with a stick.

On August 16, another snake was successfully rescued. They tried pouring water into the toilet for half an hour to bring out the third cobra, but it did not come out.

Snake rescuer Mahendra Srivastava mentioned that the overflow chamber connected to the house might have allowed the snakes to reach the toilet. While two snakes have been rescued, the third one remains missing.