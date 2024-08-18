 Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still Missing (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still Missing (WATCH)

Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still Missing (WATCH)

According to information, the snakes were found at the house of Mahesh Kshatriya a resident of Arihant Nagar Extension, Gandhinagar. He lives with his wife Kusum and their 8-month-old daughter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still Missing (WATCH) | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three cobras were found inside the toilet of a house in Indore’s Gandhinagar area. The matter came to the fore on Sunday through a viral video posted on social media by the house owners.

At present, two snakes have been rescued, however, the third one is still missing and believed to remain inside the toilet.

FPJ Shorts
'A Woman's Safety Is Non-Negotiable': IMF's Gita Gopinath On Kolkata Rape-Murder
'A Woman's Safety Is Non-Negotiable': IMF's Gita Gopinath On Kolkata Rape-Murder
Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Relatives At Mumbai's Sion Hosp: Reports
Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Relatives At Mumbai's Sion Hosp: Reports
Mumbai: Over 200 SSC Students Attend Guidance Seminar At Wadala School
Mumbai: Over 200 SSC Students Attend Guidance Seminar At Wadala School
India's Holding Of American Securities Hits High Of $241.9 Billion
India's Holding Of American Securities Hits High Of $241.9 Billion

Watch the video here:

According to information, the snakes were found at the house of Mahesh Kshatriya a resident of Arihant Nagar Extension, Gandhinagar. He lives with his wife Kusum and their 8-month-old daughter. 

The snake was spotted by wif Kusum for the first time on the night of August 12, around 10:30 Pm, when she went to the washroom. She was terrified to see a snake coiled around the toilet seat. She immediately informed her husband, Mahesh, who called a snake catcher. The snake, approximately 5 feet long, was rescued that night.

Read Also
Doctors’ Strike: Treatment Refused To Patients; Only Emergency Services Open; OPDs In 12K Private...
article-image

Two More Cobras Found Three Days Later

On the morning of August 15, Mahesh finds two more cobras inside the toilet. He quickly shut the lid and called the snake catcher again. 

The snake catcher advised placing live fish in the bathroom to lure the snakes out. Mahesh did so, and by the afternoon, one of the cobras emerged. Mahesh recorded a video and closed the lid with a stick.

On August 16, another snake was successfully rescued. They tried pouring water into the toilet for half an hour to bring out the third cobra, but it did not come out.

Snake rescuer Mahendra Srivastava mentioned that the overflow chamber connected to the house might have allowed the snakes to reach the toilet. While two snakes have been rescued, the third one remains missing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still...

Indore Horror! Three Cobras Found Emerging From Toilet Seat In Gandhinagar; Two Rescued, One Still...

Indore: Authorities’ Tall Claims Fall Flat, Beggary Still Alive In City

Indore: Authorities’ Tall Claims Fall Flat, Beggary Still Alive In City

UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...

UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...

Madhya Pradesh: Last-Minute Crackdown On Adulterated Sweets Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh: Last-Minute Crackdown On Adulterated Sweets Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Indore: ISCDL Yet To Recover ₹9.35 Cr From 25 Cities, Including Ujjain

Indore: ISCDL Yet To Recover ₹9.35 Cr From 25 Cities, Including Ujjain