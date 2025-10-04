MP News: Vendor Held For Sprinkling Drain Water On Fruits In Barwani, Video Went Viral |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A fruit vendor was arrested in Rajpur town of Barwani district for sprinkling drain water on fruits.

The accused named Iqbal Khan, 52, a resident of Khargone’s Khaskhas Wadi area was caught red-handed while selling apples at the Haat Bazaar. The incident occurred on Thursday and gained attention after a video was circulated on Saturday.

Check out the video below:

#WATCH | Vendor Spotted Sprinkling Drain Water On Fruits In MP's Barwani, Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/vpu5eAxNi9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 4, 2025

Locals said Iqbal Khan was warned several times not to use dirty water on fruits sold for religious offerings, but he ignored repeated requests. Angered by his actions, residents filmed the act, confronted him and beat him before handing him over to the police.

Rajpur Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh Bamaniya stated that a case was registered against Iqbal Khan under Section 271 of the IPC. He was presented before the Rajpur SDM, who sent him to jail under judicial custody and preventive steps were also taken.

The Food Safety Department collected samples of the sewage water and apples for testing. Officials confirmed that Iqbal Khan did not possess a valid fruit vending license and action is being taken under separate legal provisions.

Authorities have cautioned vendors that washing or sprinkling fruits with contaminated water can cause infections leading to illnesses such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

Officials ordered fruit sellers to maintain hygiene and follow health safety to protect citizens from health hazards and ensure cleanliness in public marketplaces.