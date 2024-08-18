Doctors’ Strike: Treatment Refused To Patients; Only Emergency Services Open; OPDs In 12K Private Hospitals Remains Shut | FP Photo

Bhopal/Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Around 12,000 private hospitals and nursing homes in the state, including 400 private hospitals in Bhopal, suspended OPD services as a mark of protest against the rape and murder of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The OPD services were suspended in solidarity with the junior doctors, who are on the strike the Kolkata incident.

The hospitals in the state reported zero outpatients at OPDs. In Narmadapuram, doctors took out a rally as a mark of protest and private hospitals refused to treat patients. In Bhopal, Adhikari Ghose of Kasturba Nagar, who went for a dental problem to a private dentist, was suggested to come on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Manoj visited a private hospital with fever, but he was refused treatment and suggested to come on Sunday. At Chirayu Hospital, students took out a rally.

AIIMS doctors took out a rally on Hoshangabad Road, demanding Central Protection Act. Dr Anup Hazela, president of MP Nursing Homes Association, said, “There are 12,000 registered private hospitals and nursing homes in the state and 400 registered private hospitals in Bhopal. All of them suspended regular OPDs and it will continue till Sunday morning.

Only emergency services are being carried on.” Stating that emergency services cannot be denied, Dr Sanjay Gupta, general secretary Bhopal Nursing Homes, said, “The emergency services were being carried out. We have not diagnosed even single patients in protest.” Dr Rakesh Malviya, convener of Shashkiya and Swashashi Chikisak Mahasangh, said, “We want Central Protection Act. We want our safety after the Kolkata incident. We are not simply agitating but also carrying on emergency services.”