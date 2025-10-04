 MP News: Sendhwa's Boy Bags 'Mr Teen India' Title In Mandu
Sendhwa’s 18-year-old Radheshyam Mangal Charan, standing at six feet tall, made his small town in Barwani district proud by winning the title of 'Mr Teen Star Face of India 2025'

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa’s 18-year-old Radheshyam Mangal Charan, standing at six feet tall, made his small town in Barwani district proud by winning the title of 'Mr Teen Star Face of India 2025'. The event was recently organised by Modeling Icons of India at the historic tourist destination Mandu.

Wearing badge number 75, Radheshyam, who entered as a wild card contestant, impressed everyone with his confidence and ramp walk, earning the loudest cheers from his mentor and the audience.

Radheshyam comes from a modest family in Sendhwa and is currently pursuing a BBA from a private college while helping his family in their ancestral dairy business.

Despite his busy schedule, he devoted three to four hours daily to preparations like personality development, English speaking, ramp walk, workouts and diet maintenance.

Receiving the award from former 'Mr World' Rohit Khandelwal was a proud moment for him. Radheshyam said the honour was both motivating and emotional, as it proved that talent from small towns can shine on national platforms.

A fan of Salman Khan, Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Milind Soman, Radheshyam aims to be a successful model and actor. Calling his victory “just the beginning,” he said he now looks forward to competing at national and international levels.

