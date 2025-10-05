 Indore News: Art Exhibition Highlights Mental Health Awareness
Indore News: Art Exhibition Highlights Mental Health Awareness

Participants used watercolour sheets to visually interpret their experiences and thoughts related to mental well-being

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique art competition themed around mental health was recently held at The Imagination Station, organised by the Create Stories Social Welfare Society in collaboration with Art Way Gallery.

The event brought together artists of all ages, using creative expression to promote mental health awareness and reduce stigma surrounding psychological issues.

Participants used watercolour sheets to visually interpret their experiences and thoughts related to mental well-being. From anxiety and depression to self-awareness and healing, the artworks covered a wide emotional spectrum — turning the canvas into a platform for introspection and empathy.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by Shailendra Solanki from the Social Justice Department, who commended the initiative for addressing mental health in such an engaging and inclusive manner.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health disorders affect nearly 1 in 8 people globally. As awareness efforts grow, art therapy and creative expression are increasingly recognized as valuable tools in mental health care.

Competition Categories and Winners

The competition was divided into two age groups, each showcasing remarkable talent and originality:

Under 15 Years

1st Prize: Charvi Goyal

2nd Prize: Jai Radoliya

3rd Prize: Rushali Jain

Above 15 Years

1st Prize: Manoj Tomar

2nd Prize: Varsha Sharma

3rd Prize: Daksha Chauhan

Audience members and judges alike praised the participants for their creativity and courage in addressing sensitive themes through art.

[Story by Staff Reporters]

