Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A terrifying incident has been reported from Madhya Pardesh’s Chhatarpur district, in which two charred bodies of a young man and woman were found chained together near a pond in the Lavkush Nagar police station area.

Police suspect that the victims were tied to a tree and set on fire by unidentified people. The identities of the deceased remain unknown at present.

The Lavkush Nagar police have launched an investigation into the case and the team is trying to uncover the circumstances that led to this inhumane act.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry continues.