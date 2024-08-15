 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Madhya Pradesh Doctors Intensify Protest; JUDA On Indefinite Strike (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Madhya Pradesh Doctors Intensify Protest; JUDA On Indefinite Strike (WATCH)

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Madhya Pradesh Doctors Intensify Protest; JUDA On Indefinite Strike (WATCH)

As per the letter, JUDA has decided to shut down all elective services (OPDs, elective OTs, ward duties, and lab services) effective immediately.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days lead by the horrifying incident that took place at the RG Kar Medical College, protests all around the state of Madhya Pradesh have risen. The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has written a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav, deputy chief minister (health minister) Rajendra Shukla, and Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal.

As per the letter, JUDA has decided to shut down all elective services (OPDs, elective OTs, ward duties, and lab services) effective immediately. The emergency services will continue to be functional as usual. However, if demands are not met, JUDA Bhopal will be forced to resort to completely shutting off all emergency as well as elective services.

FPJ Shorts
Rock On: Mahindra Thar Roxx Revealed
Rock On: Mahindra Thar Roxx Revealed
Independence Day: PM Modi Warmly Meets And Greets Indian Athletes Back Home From Paris Olympics; Video
Independence Day: PM Modi Warmly Meets And Greets Indian Athletes Back Home From Paris Olympics; Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar 'Not Keen' On Contesting From Baramati, Son Jay May Be Fielded
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar 'Not Keen' On Contesting From Baramati, Son Jay May Be Fielded
Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage
Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage
Read Also
Five MP Govt Employees Face Contempt Of Court For Not Complying With Wage Norms For Contract...
article-image

Protests erupt in Indore as well

In a statement, the Junior Doctors and Senior Residents of MGM Medical Group, Indore, expressed their deep sorrow, devastation, and anger over the incident, where an on-duty doctor was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.  

Standing in solidarity with the Resident Doctor Association nationwide, they support the demands of the RG Kar Medical College residents for a transparent investigation and adequate compensation for the grieving family of the young doctor. Additionally, they are calling for the implementation of the Central Protection Act for all doctors and enhanced safety measures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Madhya Pradesh Doctors Intensify Protest; JUDA On Indefinite Strike...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Madhya Pradesh Doctors Intensify Protest; JUDA On Indefinite Strike...

Madhya Pradesh To Raise Its Share In Country's Economy To 5% In Next 5 Years: Chief Minister Mohan...

Madhya Pradesh To Raise Its Share In Country's Economy To 5% In Next 5 Years: Chief Minister Mohan...

Railway Worker Hit By Sampark Kranti Express While Crossing Track In Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, Dies

Railway Worker Hit By Sampark Kranti Express While Crossing Track In Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, Dies

Independence Day 2024: CM Mohan Yadav, Jitu Patwari, Kailash Vijayvargiya & Top Police Officials...

Independence Day 2024: CM Mohan Yadav, Jitu Patwari, Kailash Vijayvargiya & Top Police Officials...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Grants Special Holidays For Bank Employees On Raksha...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Grants Special Holidays For Bank Employees On Raksha...