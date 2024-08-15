Five MP Govt Employees Face Contempt Of Court For Not Complying With Wage Norms For Contract Employees

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against five senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Government for failing to comply with court directives regarding wage parity for contractual employees.

The warrants were issued against them in response to a contempt petition filed by one Parthan Pillai, highlighting the non-compliance with an earlier court order.

The court has ordered the government officials to secure their presence before the court by the next hearing date on September 11.

The series of legal proceedings began with a Writ Petition, filed by Parthan Pillai, a 48-year-old Computer Programmer, under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. The petitioner sought directives for the state authorities to grant him wages equal to 100% of the salary paid to regular employees, in line with policy directions issued by the General Administration Department on July 22, 2023.

On November 2, 2023, Justice Vivek Rusia of the Indore Bench of MP High Court passed an order and directed the petitioner to file a fresh representation within two weeks, and the respondents were instructed to decide on the representation within four months. The court emphasised that the respondents should consider the circular dated July 22, 2023 and extend the benefits to the petitioner if found entitled within an additional two weeks.

Further, on April 8 2024, despite the court's clear directives, the petitioner, represented by advocate Yashpal Rathore, filed a contempt petition due to the respondents' inaction. The contempt petition highlighted the respondents' failure to comply with the court's order, seeking enforcement of the directive to grant 100% wages as per the policy.

Thus, on August 12, 2024, in light of the non-compliance, the High Court issued bailable warrants against the respondents, mandating their appearance in the upcoming hearing on September 11, 2024.