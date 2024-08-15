Indore To Mark 78th Independence Day Today With Zeal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will mark 78th Independence Day on Thursday. Even on the eve of I-Day the city began to submerge in the euphoria of joy of Independence Day. The main function of I-Day will be organised at RAPTC Ground located at Mahesh Guard Line from 9 am. Armed forces battalions will present attractive march past and cultural programme will also be organised.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will hoist the National Flag and observe march pasts presented by the armed forces. 14 battalions from various departments are taking part in the parade in the main ceremony.

These will mainly include Border Security Force (BSF), RAPTC, First Corps, 15th Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC (Girls), Scouts and Guides, RI Group, Srijan Dal and Shaurya Dal. The parade will be led by IPS Krishna Lalchandani. He will be followed by 2IC Subedar Kazim Rizvi.

The band of the First Corps will also be the centre of attraction in the ceremony. During the programme, students of Government CM Rise School Ahilya Ashram No 1, Shri G International and Garima Vidya Mandir will present cultural programmes based on patriotism and folk songs. In the ceremony, officers and employees who have done excellent work throughout the year will also be awarded.

Collector Asheesh Singh has assigned responsibilities to different officers. Collector to hoist tricolour Collector Asheesh Singh will hoist the National Flag at the Collector office on Thursday at 8 am on the occasion of Independence Day. Before this, he will also hoist Tricolour at his bungalow.

Divisional Commissioner to hoist National Flag On the occasion of Independence Day, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh will hoist the National Flag at various places including his own office on Thursday. He will hoist the National Flag at the Residency Club at 7.30 am and at the Divisional Commissioner's office at 8 am. After this, he will attend the main function of the district organised at RAPTC Ground at 9 am.