Independence Day Special: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Played Patriotic Roles In Films

By: Manisha Karki | August 14, 2024
Alia Bhatt portrayed the role of Sehmat, an Indian spy who married into a Pakistani family to gather intelligence for India during the 1971 war in Raazi
Janhvi Kapoor shined in the biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War
Deepika Padukone shined as the Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni) in the film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie showcases her as a fierce and dedicated Air Force officer life on-screen
Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar played a challenging role as Indian Air Force in Operation Valentine
Sara Ali Khan steps into the shoes of a young freedom fighter in Ae Watan Mere Watan, during the story of Indian Independence movement
Kangana Ranaut played the powerpack role of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of the legendary warrior queen, and showcases her fight against British rule
Shamita Shetty in Agnipankh impressed the audience as she played the role of female Air Force officer on screen
