Independence Day Special: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Played Patriotic Roles In Films

By: Manisha Karki | August 14, 2024

Alia Bhatt portrayed the role of Sehmat, an Indian spy who married into a Pakistani family to gather intelligence for India during the 1971 war in Raazi

Janhvi Kapoor shined in the biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War

Deepika Padukone shined as the Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni) in the film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie showcases her as a fierce and dedicated Air Force officer life on-screen

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar played a challenging role as Indian Air Force in Operation Valentine

Sara Ali Khan steps into the shoes of a young freedom fighter in Ae Watan Mere Watan, during the story of Indian Independence movement

Kangana Ranaut played the powerpack role of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of the legendary warrior queen, and showcases her fight against British rule

Shamita Shetty in Agnipankh impressed the audience as she played the role of female Air Force officer on screen

Thanks For Reading!

Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Find out More