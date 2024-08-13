Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K

By: Manisha Karki | August 13, 2024

Actress Disha Patani recently treated fans with her new glam-up look by donning a brown strapless lace Mara dress worth Rs 47,850 thousand

She took to her Instagram and dropped pictures of herself in the netted brown dress look, with voluminous curled locks that added drama to the style

She wore a matching cuff bracelet on her left wrist, with crimp hairstyle

She was lauded by her bff Mouni Roy for the look. The Naagin actress commented, "Stunning."

She flaunted her toned figure and in the one shoulder Mara dress

Disha complimented the look with glossy makeup and her outfit has a halter neck closure

The ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline design, with a netted style. Her ensemble accentuated her toned body and legs

