Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K

By: Manisha Karki | August 13, 2024
Actress Disha Patani recently treated fans with her new glam-up look by donning a brown strapless lace Mara dress worth Rs 47,850 thousand
She took to her Instagram and dropped pictures of herself in the netted brown dress look, with voluminous curled locks that added drama to the style
She wore a matching cuff bracelet on her left wrist, with crimp hairstyle
She was lauded by her bff Mouni Roy for the look. The Naagin actress commented, "Stunning."
She flaunted her toned figure and in the one shoulder Mara dress
Disha complimented the look with glossy makeup and her outfit has a halter neck closure
The ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline design, with a netted style. Her ensemble accentuated her toned body and legs
