Disha Patani Oozes Glamour In Intricate Sand Dune-Inspired Dress With Thigh-High Slit

By: Sachin T | August 09, 2024
Actress Disha Patani made everyone skip a beat as she dropped some sultry pictures of herself on social media
Known for her experimental sartorial choices, Disha took her fashion game a notch higher in a sheer 'sand' dress
The outfit, from the shelves of designer Shloka Bhatia, is inspired by aerial photography studies of sand dunes
Disha flaunted her bare back and sculpted curves in the ethereal oufit
She also showed off her toned legs through the thigh-high slit and exuded charm as she posed for the cameras
On the work front, Disha was last seen playing a small but pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD
She will be next seen in Suriya's magnum opus, Kanguva, which also stars Bobby Deol