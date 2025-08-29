Lightning Strikes Ganpati Pandal in MP's Khandwa; Teen Dead, Three Minors Injured

Lightning Strikes Ganesh Pandal in MP's Khandwa; One Dead, Three Minors Injured |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died while three otyher were severely injured after a sudden lightning struck a Ganapati Pandal in Khandwa district on Thursday night.

The tragedy took place in village Kharkhari (Rajgarh) of Pandhana area.The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Suresh, son of Roop Singh Vasare who died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

Children sheltered from rain after aarti

According to villagers, heavy rain began soon after the evening aarti. The residents of the tribal Barela community stayed inside the pandal to avoid getting drenched.

Around 9 pm, when they were about to leave, a powerful lightning bolt tore through the tent of the pandal and struck them directly. The injured were identified as Badal, Bisen and Bisen, all aged between 16 and 18 years. Their condition has been reported as stable.

Weather alert ignored, lightning tears through pandal

The Meteorological Department had already issued a warning of heavy rainfall and lightning in Khandwa district on Thursday. While rain occurred in the morning, the sky cleared before dense clouds reappeared by evening. The lightning strike in Pandhana and Khalwa region followed soon after.

According to Pandhana TI Dilip Devda, the family rushed the deceased and injured to Pandhana Hospital immediately. A case has been registered and postmortem of the deceased was completed. The body was later handed over to the family.