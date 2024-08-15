Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The Tawa reservoir of Narmadapuram districtis one of the three Indian wetlands to have been notified as a Ramsar site under the Ramsar Convention in the country on Wednesday.

Besides Tawa reservoir, Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and the Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, the three wetlands which have got the Ramsar site tag on the day, Tawa reservoir is the fifth wetland of international importance in Madhya Pradesh to get the Ramsar site recognition before this Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland, Sirpur lake and Yaswant Sagar Lake (both in Indore), Sankya Sagar lake inside Madhav National Park of Shivpuri have got the Ramsar sites tags. Bhopal's Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland) is the oldest Ramsar site of Madhya Pradesh.

Union minister for forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav took to his ‘X’ handle to say that as the nation gears to celebrate its Independence Day, thrilled to share that we have added three Ramsar sites to our network.

This takes our tally to 85 Ramsar sites, covering an area of 1358068 Hectare in India. “ I take this opportunity to congratulate the states of Tamil Nadu which has added Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary and Madhya Pradesh which has added Tawa reservoir to the list of India’s Ramsar sites,” he said.

The achievement reflects the emphasis PM Narendra Modi has laid on establishing harmony with nature, calling our wetlands Amrit Dharohars and working relentlessly for their conservation, he further stated. In box Matter of pride for MP: Yadav In a post on X, Yadav stated, "Another achievement for Madhya Pradesh. Tawa Reservoir becomes Ramsar site."

The CM emphasised it is a matter of pride for India as well as Madhya Pradesh that the Tawa Reservoir has been declared a Ramsar site. He congratulated people of Madhya Pradesh over the achievement. The people of Madhya Pradesh, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are committed to the conservation of wetlands and the environment in general, he maintained.

What is Ramsar site

The convention on wetlands is the intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. The convention was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971 and came into force in 1975. Since then, almost 90% of UN member states, from all over the world’s Geographic regions have acceded to become “ Contracting Parties’.