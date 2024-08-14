Independence Day 2024: Meet Those Who Were Born On August 15, 1947

First Independence Day Celebration, 1947, at Red Fort. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the crowd | British Pathé

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People who were born on August 15, 1947, the day Indian gained Independence from British rule, feel that the special coincidence instill in them a sense of pride and patriotism. On the eve of Independence Day, Free Press talked with four such persons.

Excerpts:

My name is Swaraj ...

Swaraj Puri, a 1973 batch IPS officer | FP Photo

Swaraj Puri, a 1973 batch IPS officer, retired as state DGP. Born in Jabalpur, he was earlier in the army and had fought in 1971 war. He was Bhopal SP when the gas tragedy struck. Puri has obtained a doctorate from IIT Delhi after his retirement. “It was because of my date of birth that my name is Swaraj. I feel lucky to be born on this day. It only enhances my commitment and my dedication to India,” he said. For him, birthday means seeking elders’ blessings, performing puja and having meals with less-privileged.

Don’t do anything ...

Asha Jain, retired AIR compere in Gwalior. | FP Photo

Asha Jain who retired as an AIR compere in Gwalior was born in Ujjain and lives in Bhind, at present. “I consider myself lucky that I took my first breath in free India,” she said. Her birthday reminds her of the immense sacrifices made by freedom fighters. “There is no country more beautiful than ours. It has different religions, castes, eating habits, attires and yet it is one,” she added. Her message to youths: Don’t do anything that blots your country’s reputation.

My father got freedom..

Jatinder Pal Kaur | FP Photo

Jatinder Pal Kaur, born in Agra was married into Haryana family. She was a teacher and so was her husband. Both taught at a school in Ethiopia for 20 years. Now settled in Bhopal, she said she felt a sense of pride.

“My father was a British Army officer. The day I was born, India got freedom from Britain and my father got freedom from serving a colonial power,” she says, and adds, “it is easy to remember my birthday. Officials at Indian airports smile when they see my birth date in my passport.” She is happy that women have more freedom now than they had earlier.

Laddoos are distributed..

Homemaker Saroj Jain | FP Photo

Homemaker Saroj Jain is happy that her birthday is celebrated all over India. “Laddoos are distributed on my birthday and I don’t have to pay for them,” she chuckles. Born in Bhind, her husband was a scientist and they moved from one city to another during his service period. She says men and women have more freedom now. However, she is not happy with the proliferation of mobile phones. “Everyone is stuck to their phones. Children don’t do physical work, there is no social life,” she said.