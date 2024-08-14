Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Pep Up Your August 15 Instagram Reels & Stories

By: Yash Ahuja | August 14, 2024
Song: Heer Aasmani Movie: Fighter Artist: B Praak, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Vishal Dadlani This high-beat song is just perfect for your Instagram reel!
Song: Lehra Do Movie: 83 Artist: Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty This track literally has the power to take us back to the '83 World Cup winning moment!
3. Song: Teri Mitti Movie: Kesari Artist: B Praak This gem by B Praak is a melodious reminder of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.
4. Song: Desh Mere Movie: Bhuj, The Pride Of India Artist: Arijit Singh
5. Song: Manzar Hai Yeh Naya Movie: Uri, The Surgical Strike Artist: Shantanu Sudame and Shashwat Sachdev Trust us, the josh gets high as soon as this track's first beat falls on our ear drums!
6. Song: Chak De India (Title Track) Movie: Chak De India Artist: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant One Word: Legendary!
7. Song: Ae Watan Movie: Raazi Artist: Arijit Singh
8. Song: Shaabaashiyaan Movie: Mission Mangal Artist: Abhijeet Shrivastava, Anand Bhaskar, and Shilpa Rao
Song: Thare Vaaste Movie: Parmanu, The Story of Pokhran Artist: Divya Kumar
Song: Dua Movie: Article 370 Artist: Jubin Nautiyal, Shashwat Sachdeva
